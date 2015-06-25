Vai al contenuto


Download Upload Extra TL Mail Associazione Pubblicità Collabora con Noi La Carta Logo Nostri Sponsor Contattaci Old Site

Pianeta Hosting - Hosting professionale per il tuo sito web Invisionita A Site of House & Holidays

Visitatore

Registrati per avere accesso a tutte le funzionalità. Una volta registrato/a, potrai creare nuove discussioni, rispondere a quelle esistenti, usare la messaggistica privata, condividere le tue foto nella Photo Gallery e molto altro ancora. La registrazione è veloce e gratuita!

Connettiti con Facebook

Connessione oppure Registrati


Foto

Neil Young Is Starving The Poor!

Iniziato da carletto, giu 26 2015 12:29

  • Per cortesia connettiti per rispondere
Nessuna risposta a questa discussione

#1 carletto

carletto

    Thomas Watson

  • Decano
  • 1819 messaggi
  • Gender:Male
  • Interests:Sci, mountainbike, fotografia, montagna, camping , musica, trafficare dentro ai PC,....... quando ero giovane anche le ragazze e suonavo la batteria.

Inviato 26 giugno 2015 - 12:29

‘NEIL YOUNG IS STARVING THE POOR!’

CTnyoungpic2.jpg

 

 

Meet former UK Environment Minister Owen Paterson, pro-GMO mouthpiece who waves an iron fist of neoliberal ideology wrapped in a velvet glove of bogus humanitarianism. By Colin Todhunter.

“Not since the original Luddites smashed cotton mill machinery in early 19th century England, have we seen such an organised, fanatical antagonism to progress and science. These enemies of the Green Revolution call themselves ‘progressive’, but their agenda could hardly be more backward-looking and regressive… their policies would condemn billions to hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.”

Owen Paterson stated the above earlier this year during a speech he gave in South Africa. Paterson is the former Environment Minister for the UK.

Now, a few months on, writing in the New York Post (’How Neil Young, Greenpeace work to starve the world’s poor‘) he is mouthing similar claims and accusations, this time focusing on Neil Young’s recent anti-GMO [genetically modified organism]/Monsanto album.

 

 

Read all here :    

 

 

 

Thanks to Bigo

 

 


Tl Reputazione di Carletto:

Immagine inserita DECANO Per la saggezza dei suoi interventi Immagine inserita Diabolicamente insuperabilesul Backup degli S.O. Windows


Questo indice di qualità viene inserito dall'amministrazione Di TiempoLibreSite.com per i meriti acquisiti sul campo con una piccola motivazione

Pubblicità TLS

Torna a TouristsHouse Café



 

0 utente(i) stanno leggendo questa discussione

0 utenti, 0 ospiti, 0 utenti anonimi

Licenza Creative Commons
Magazine Community - TiempoLibreSite - Notizie, Guide, Approfondimenti è distribuito con Licenza Creative Commons Attribuzione - Non commerciale - Condividi allo stesso modo 4.0 Internazionale.
Based on a work at Notizie TiempoLibreSite.
Permessi ulteriori rispetto alle finalità della presente licenza possono essere disponibili presso http://www.tiempolibresite.com/forum/forum/14-area-di-servizio/.

TiempoLibreSite è un progetto creato ed ideato da E. Catania il 25/04/2003 edito dall'Associazione Culturale Tiempo Libre, supporto tecnico-manutenzione-sviluppo della piattaforma a cura di WebAgency TLS. Il logo "TiempoLibre" è un marchio registrato e di esclusivo utilizzo di E. Catania.

  1. TiempoLibre Hi-Tech Community
  2. TempoLibero
  3. TouristsHouse Café
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Regolamento ·

Community Skin by Fredson Nunes Junior