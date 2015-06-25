‘NEIL YOUNG IS STARVING THE POOR!’

Inviato 26 giugno 2015 - 12:29

Meet former UK Environment Minister Owen Paterson, pro-GMO mouthpiece who waves an iron fist of neoliberal ideology wrapped in a velvet glove of bogus humanitarianism. By Colin Todhunter.

“Not since the original Luddites smashed cotton mill machinery in early 19th century England, have we seen such an organised, fanatical antagonism to progress and science. These enemies of the Green Revolution call themselves ‘progressive’, but their agenda could hardly be more backward-looking and regressive… their policies would condemn billions to hunger, poverty and underdevelopment.”

Owen Paterson stated the above earlier this year during a speech he gave in South Africa. Paterson is the former Environment Minister for the UK.

Now, a few months on, writing in the New York Post (’How Neil Young, Greenpeace work to starve the world’s poor‘) he is mouthing similar claims and accusations, this time focusing on Neil Young’s recent anti-GMO [genetically modified organism]/Monsanto album.

